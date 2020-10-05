Search
Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX)?

by Daisy Galbraith

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) went down by -2.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.99. The company’s stock price has collected 0.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/17/20 that It’s Been a Huge Week for SPAC Mergers. What You Missed.

Is It Worth Investing in Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE :CCX) Right Now?

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 145.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Churchill Capital Corp II declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of CCX was 340.16K shares.

CCX’s Market Performance

CCX stocks went up by 0.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.76% and a quarterly performance of -4.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.30% for Churchill Capital Corp II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.17% for CCX stocks with a simple moving average of -2.68% for the last 200 days.

CCX Trading at -3.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares sank -5.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCX fell by -5.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.69. In addition, Churchill Capital Corp II saw 2.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.87.

