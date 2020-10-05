Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) Just Got Our Attention

Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) went up by 2.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.82. The company’s stock price has collected -4.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/01/20 that Cryoport Completes Acquisitions of MVE Biological Solutions and CRYOPDP

Is It Worth Investing in Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ :CYRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CYRX is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Cryoport Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.17, which is $6.97 above the current price. CYRX currently public float of 38.27M and currently shorts hold a 15.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYRX was 833.30K shares.

CYRX’s Market Performance

CYRX stocks went down by -4.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.06% and a quarterly performance of 32.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 202.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.87% for Cryoport Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.77% for CYRX stocks with a simple moving average of 71.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYRX stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CYRX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CYRX in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $21 based on the research report published on January 08th of the current year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYRX reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for CYRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 01st, 2019.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to CYRX, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

CYRX Trading at 5.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.42%, as shares sank -17.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYRX fell by -4.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +199.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.06. In addition, Cryoport Inc. saw 174.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CYRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-51.29 for the present operating margin

+51.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cryoport Inc. stands at -54.01. The total capital return value is set at -18.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.96. Equity return is now at value -18.90, with -14.00 for asset returns.

Based on Cryoport Inc. (CYRX), the company’s capital structure generated 3.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.66. Total debt to assets is 3.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.86.