Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Can Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) Remain Competitive?

by Daisy Galbraith

Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) went down by -0.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.07. The company’s stock price has collected 1.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/01/20 that Palantir Wraps Up First Day of Trading With Huge Volume and a $21 Billion Market Value

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE :WORK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Slack Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.10, which is $2.4 above the current price. WORK currently public float of 477.45M and currently shorts hold a 13.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WORK was 16.27M shares.

WORK’s Market Performance

WORK stocks went up by 1.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.41% and a quarterly performance of -10.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.68% for Slack Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.75% for WORK stocks with a simple moving average of 0.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WORK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WORK stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for WORK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WORK in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $32 based on the research report published on September 09th of the current year 2020.

FBN Securities gave a rating of “Outperform” to WORK, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on July 17th of the current year.

WORK Trading at -2.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WORK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares sank -10.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WORK rose by +1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.63. In addition, Slack Technologies Inc. saw 23.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WORK starting from Frati Robert, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $27.50 back on Sep 28. After this action, Frati Robert now owns 316,485 shares of Slack Technologies Inc., valued at $275,000 using the latest closing price.

Henderson Cal, the Chief Technology Officer of Slack Technologies Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $30.01 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Henderson Cal is holding 115,755 shares at $45,015 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WORK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -88.49 for the present operating margin
  • +84.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Slack Technologies Inc. stands at -90.58. The total capital return value is set at -62.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.76. Equity return is now at value -42.10, with -18.80 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK), the company’s capital structure generated 32.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.24. Total debt to assets is 15.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Previous articleIs There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Verizon Communications Inc.?
Next articleWe Analyzed the Future Direction of ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC), Here is What We Found

Related Articles

Companies

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) went up by 0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.66. The company’s...
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP)

Ethane Eddington - 0
BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) went up by 3.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.14. The company’s stock...
Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Neogen Corporation (NEOG)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) went down by -11.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $82.06. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Companies

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) went up by 0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.66. The company’s...
View Post
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP)

Ethane Eddington - 0
BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) went up by 3.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.14. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Neogen Corporation (NEOG)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) went down by -11.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $82.06. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Nicola Day - 0
Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) went down by -7.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.80. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) went up by 3.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.78. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Nicola Day - 0
Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) went down by -7.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.80. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) went up by 2.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $161.79....
Read more
Hot Stocks

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ethane Eddington - 0
Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) went up by 3.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $115.17. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) went up by 0.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $182.32. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (ARA)

Melissa Arnold - 0
American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA) went up by 66.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.60. The...
Read more

Business

Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP)

Ethane Eddington - 0
BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) went up by 3.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.14. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) went down by -1.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.58. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR) went up by 23.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.80. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Why WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Nicola Day - 0
WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) went up by 1.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.52. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

The Chart for MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) went down by -3.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.45. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) went up by 0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.66. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) went up by 3.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.78. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) went up by 0.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $272.20. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) went down by -1.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $367.25. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) went up by 3.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.83. The company’s...
Read more

Quick Links