Can Churchill Capital Corp III (CCXX) Remain Competitive?

Churchill Capital Corp III (NYSE:CCXX) went down by -2.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.93. The company’s stock price has collected -8.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/02/20 that Churchill Capital Corp III Confirms the Anticipated Closing Date for the MultiPlan Business Combination will be October 8, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Churchill Capital Corp III (NYSE :CCXX) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of CCXX was 2.52M shares.

CCXX’s Market Performance

CCXX stocks went down by -8.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.54% and a quarterly performance of -7.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.02% for Churchill Capital Corp III. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.36% for CCXX stocks with a simple moving average of -6.34% for the last 200 days.

CCXX Trading at -9.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCXX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares sank -10.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCXX fell by -8.25%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.86. In addition, Churchill Capital Corp III saw 1.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.