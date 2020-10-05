Search
Buy or Sell Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

by Ethane Eddington

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) went down by -5.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.90. The company’s stock price has collected 28.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/21/20 that Aemetis Starts Production of Branded High-Grade Alcohol Sanitizer Products

Is It Worth Investing in Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ :AMTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMTX is at 0.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Aemetis Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.50, which is $1.02 above the current price. AMTX currently public float of 18.57M and currently shorts hold a 1.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMTX was 2.16M shares.

AMTX’s Market Performance

AMTX stocks went up by 28.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 52.63% and a quarterly performance of 319.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 190.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.20% for Aemetis Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.11% for AMTX stocks with a simple moving average of 212.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMTX stocks, with FBR Capital repeating the rating for AMTX by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for AMTX in the upcoming period, according to FBR Capital is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 25th of the previous year 2016.

AMTX Trading at 59.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.55%, as shares surge +78.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +324.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTX rose by +28.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +246.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.63. In addition, Aemetis Inc. saw 319.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -2.44 for the present operating margin
  • +6.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aemetis Inc. stands at -17.68. The total capital return value is set at -7.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.50. Equity return is now at value 14.70, with -21.70 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 11.32M with total debt to EBITDA at 1,591.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 128.99 and the total asset turnover is 2.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Quick Links