Search
Home Business
Business

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

by Denise Gardner

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) went down by -6.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.39. The company’s stock price has collected -7.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/21/20 that Thinking about buying stock in Onconova Therapeutics, Norwegian Cruise Line, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Delta Air Lines, or Plug Power?

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX :AMPE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMPE is at 1.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00. AMPE currently public float of 162.49M and currently shorts hold a 9.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMPE was 4.07M shares.

AMPE’s Market Performance

AMPE stocks went down by -7.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.39% and a quarterly performance of 27.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 88.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.54% for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.44% for AMPE stocks with a simple moving average of 33.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPE stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AMPE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMPE in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $4 based on the research report published on December 19th of the previous year 2019.

Aegis Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMPE reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for AMPE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17th, 2014.

Aegis Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to AMPE, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on September 25th of the previous year.

AMPE Trading at 0.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.99%, as shares surge +28.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPE fell by -7.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +115.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8715. In addition, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 49.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPE

The total capital return value is set at -282.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -211.50. Equity return is now at value -341.50, with -127.50 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE), the company’s capital structure generated 22.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.57. Total debt to assets is 10.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.29.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Previous articleAgenus Inc. (AGEN) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus
Next articleWhy Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Related Articles

Companies

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) went up by 0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.66. The company’s...
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP)

Ethane Eddington - 0
BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) went up by 3.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.14. The company’s stock...
Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Neogen Corporation (NEOG)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) went down by -11.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $82.06. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Companies

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) went up by 0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.66. The company’s...
View Post
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP)

Ethane Eddington - 0
BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) went up by 3.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.14. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Neogen Corporation (NEOG)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) went down by -11.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $82.06. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Nicola Day - 0
Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) went down by -7.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.80. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) went up by 3.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.78. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Nicola Day - 0
Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) went down by -7.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.80. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) went up by 2.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $161.79....
Read more
Hot Stocks

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ethane Eddington - 0
Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) went up by 3.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $115.17. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) went up by 0.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $182.32. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (ARA)

Melissa Arnold - 0
American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA) went up by 66.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.60. The...
Read more

Business

Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP)

Ethane Eddington - 0
BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) went up by 3.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.14. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) went down by -1.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.58. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR) went up by 23.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.80. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Why WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Nicola Day - 0
WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) went up by 1.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.52. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

The Chart for MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) went down by -3.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.45. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) went up by 0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.66. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) went up by 3.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.78. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) went up by 0.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $272.20. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) went down by -1.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $367.25. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) went up by 3.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.83. The company’s...
Read more

Quick Links