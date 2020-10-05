Search
Amgen Inc. (AMGN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

by Melissa Arnold

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) went down by -3.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $264.97. The company’s stock price has collected 0.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/03/20 that Here are the biggest winners in a solid third quarter for U.S. stocks

Is It Worth Investing in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ :AMGN) Right Now?

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMGN is at 0.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Amgen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $261.79, which is $17.35 above the current price. AMGN currently public float of 584.66M and currently shorts hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMGN was 2.53M shares.

AMGN’s Market Performance

AMGN stocks went up by 0.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.92% and a quarterly performance of -4.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.71% for Amgen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.40% for AMGN stocks with a simple moving average of 5.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMGN

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to AMGN, setting the target price at $255 in the report published on March 30th of the current year.

AMGN Trading at -0.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares sank -1.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMGN rose by +0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $246.27. In addition, Amgen Inc. saw 1.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMGN starting from SUGAR RONALD D, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $241.02 back on Aug 19. After this action, SUGAR RONALD D now owns 15,589 shares of Amgen Inc., valued at $241,020 using the latest closing price.

Williams R Sanders, the Director of Amgen Inc., sale 250 shares at $242.95 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Williams R Sanders is holding 5,159 shares at $60,738 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +41.15 for the present operating margin
  • +81.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amgen Inc. stands at +33.71. The total capital return value is set at 22.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.85. Equity return is now at value 71.70, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Based on Amgen Inc. (AMGN), the company’s capital structure generated 314.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.88. Total debt to assets is 50.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 282.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.19B with total debt to EBITDA at 2.54. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

