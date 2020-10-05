A Lesson to Learn: Green Dot Corporation (GDOT)

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) went up by 13.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.92. The company’s stock price has collected 19.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/20 that Green Dot Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE :GDOT) Right Now?

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 60.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GDOT is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Green Dot Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $58.58, which is -$1.47 below the current price. GDOT currently public float of 52.16M and currently shorts hold a 4.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GDOT was 456.98K shares.

GDOT’s Market Performance

GDOT stocks went up by 19.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.90% and a quarterly performance of 15.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 156.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.85% for Green Dot Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.20% for GDOT stocks with a simple moving average of 58.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDOT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for GDOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GDOT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $40 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2020.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GDOT reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for GDOT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 26th, 2020.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to GDOT, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on March 19th of the current year.

GDOT Trading at 15.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.18% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares surge +13.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDOT rose by +19.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +124.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.10. In addition, Green Dot Corporation saw 154.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDOT starting from JACOBS WILLIAM I, who sale 500 shares at the price of $51.35 back on Sep 15. After this action, JACOBS WILLIAM I now owns 66,901 shares of Green Dot Corporation, valued at $25,675 using the latest closing price.

Lockwood Kristina S, the General Counsel and Secretary of Green Dot Corporation, sale 1,635 shares at $50.33 during a trade that took place back on Sep 10, which means that Lockwood Kristina S is holding 10,929 shares at $82,282 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.97 for the present operating margin

+56.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Green Dot Corporation stands at +9.01. The total capital return value is set at 12.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.73. Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Green Dot Corporation (GDOT), the company’s capital structure generated 7.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.89. Total debt to assets is 2.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.45.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 26.82M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.