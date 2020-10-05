Search
Home Business
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET)

by Denise Gardner

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) went up by 2.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.01. The company’s stock price has collected 6.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that Forum Energy Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE :FET) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FET is at 4.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.55. FET currently public float of 73.34M and currently shorts hold a 2.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FET was 2.85M shares.

FET’s Market Performance

FET stocks went up by 6.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.40% and a quarterly performance of 41.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.17% for Forum Energy Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.68% for FET stocks with a simple moving average of -14.00% for the last 200 days.

FET Trading at 7.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.99%, as shares surge +12.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FET rose by +6.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5427. In addition, Forum Energy Technologies Inc. saw -66.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FET starting from Lux Neal, who purchase 19,400 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Sep 14. After this action, Lux Neal now owns 1,342,336 shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc., valued at $9,681 using the latest closing price.

Lux Neal, the EVP Operations of Forum Energy Technologies Inc., purchase 80,491 shares at $0.49 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Lux Neal is holding 1,322,936 shares at $39,763 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -0.72 for the present operating margin
  • +25.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Forum Energy Technologies Inc. stands at -59.28. The total capital return value is set at -0.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.68. Equity return is now at value -126.80, with -51.50 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET), the company’s capital structure generated 95.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.74. Total debt to assets is 39.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -22.99M with total debt to EBITDA at 7.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.38.

Previous articleBuy or Sell 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun
Next articleWhy Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI) Is in Such attractive Condition

Related Articles

Companies

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) went up by 0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.66. The company’s...
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP)

Ethane Eddington - 0
BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) went up by 3.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.14. The company’s stock...
Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Neogen Corporation (NEOG)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) went down by -11.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $82.06. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Companies

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) went up by 0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.66. The company’s...
View Post
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP)

Ethane Eddington - 0
BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) went up by 3.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.14. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Neogen Corporation (NEOG)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) went down by -11.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $82.06. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Nicola Day - 0
Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) went down by -7.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.80. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) went up by 3.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.78. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Nicola Day - 0
Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) went down by -7.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.80. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) went up by 2.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $161.79....
Read more
Hot Stocks

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ethane Eddington - 0
Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) went up by 3.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $115.17. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) went up by 0.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $182.32. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (ARA)

Melissa Arnold - 0
American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA) went up by 66.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.60. The...
Read more

Business

Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP)

Ethane Eddington - 0
BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) went up by 3.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.14. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) went down by -1.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.58. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR) went up by 23.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.80. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Why WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Nicola Day - 0
WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) went up by 1.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.52. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

The Chart for MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) went down by -3.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.45. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) went up by 0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.66. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) went up by 3.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.78. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) went up by 0.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $272.20. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) went down by -1.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $367.25. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) went up by 3.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.83. The company’s...
Read more

Quick Links