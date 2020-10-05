Search
Home Business
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)

by Daisy Galbraith

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) went down by -6.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.34. The company’s stock price has collected -7.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/02/20 that Thinking about buying stock in Lonestar Resources, Nikola Corp, Cassava Sciences, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, or Zoom Video?

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ :SAVA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SAVA is at 1.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Cassava Sciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.00, which is $6.34 above the current price. SAVA currently public float of 22.05M and currently shorts hold a 12.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SAVA was 7.20M shares.

SAVA’s Market Performance

SAVA stocks went down by -7.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 246.10% and a quarterly performance of 258.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 780.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.94% for Cassava Sciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 38.01% for SAVA stocks with a simple moving average of 106.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAVA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for SAVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SAVA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $20 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the current year 2020.

SAVA Trading at 112.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.99%, as shares surge +251.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +222.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAVA fell by -7.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +502.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.11. In addition, Cassava Sciences Inc. saw 105.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAVA starting from BARBIER REMI, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $9.59 back on Sep 24. After this action, BARBIER REMI now owns 1,078,855 shares of Cassava Sciences Inc., valued at $95,900 using the latest closing price.

ROBERTSON SANFORD, the Director of Cassava Sciences Inc., purchase 36,281 shares at $8.92 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that ROBERTSON SANFORD is holding 912,623 shares at $323,627 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAVA

The total capital return value is set at -46.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.20. Equity return is now at value -20.30, with -19.30 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.41.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.83.

Previous articleLooking Closely at the Growth Curve for Square Inc. (SQ)
Next articleWhy NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Is in Such attractive Condition

Related Articles

Companies

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) went up by 0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.66. The company’s...
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP)

Ethane Eddington - 0
BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) went up by 3.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.14. The company’s stock...
Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Neogen Corporation (NEOG)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) went down by -11.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $82.06. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Companies

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) went up by 0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.66. The company’s...
View Post
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP)

Ethane Eddington - 0
BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) went up by 3.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.14. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Neogen Corporation (NEOG)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) went down by -11.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $82.06. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Nicola Day - 0
Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) went down by -7.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.80. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) went up by 3.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.78. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Nicola Day - 0
Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) went down by -7.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.80. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) went up by 2.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $161.79....
Read more
Hot Stocks

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ethane Eddington - 0
Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) went up by 3.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $115.17. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) went up by 0.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $182.32. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (ARA)

Melissa Arnold - 0
American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA) went up by 66.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.60. The...
Read more

Business

Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP)

Ethane Eddington - 0
BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) went up by 3.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.14. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) went down by -1.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.58. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR) went up by 23.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.80. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Why WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Nicola Day - 0
WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) went up by 1.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.52. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

The Chart for MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) went down by -3.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.45. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) went up by 0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.66. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) went up by 3.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.78. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) went up by 0.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $272.20. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) went down by -1.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $367.25. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) went up by 3.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.83. The company’s...
Read more

Quick Links