Why Open Lending Corporation (LPRO)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

by Melissa Arnold

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) went up by 5.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.00. The company’s stock price has collected 20.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/14/20 that Open Lending Signs Sound Credit Union to Lenders Protection(TM) Program

Is It Worth Investing in Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ :LPRO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Open Lending Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.83, which is -$3.84 below the current price. LPRO currently public float of 47.26M and currently shorts hold a 3.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPRO was 1.02M shares.

LPRO’s Market Performance

LPRO stocks went up by 20.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.06% and a quarterly performance of 73.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 164.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.32% for Open Lending Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.54% for LPRO stocks with a simple moving average of 96.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPRO stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for LPRO by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for LPRO in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $31 based on the research report published on October 01st of the current year 2020.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPRO reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for LPRO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2020.

LPRO Trading at 32.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.23% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares surge +24.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPRO rose by +20.36%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.53. In addition, Open Lending Corporation saw 154.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LPRO

Equity return is now at value -38.40, with -13.10 for asset returns.

Quick Links