Why Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

by Denise Gardner

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) went up by 1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.75. The company’s stock price has collected 2.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/29/20 that College Students Visit HanesBrands’ El Salvador Apparel Plants in Episode 4 of “Crop to Campus” Documentary

Is It Worth Investing in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE :HBI) Right Now?

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HBI is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Hanesbrands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.71, which is -$0.24 below the current price. HBI currently public float of 343.79M and currently shorts hold a 10.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HBI was 6.50M shares.

HBI’s Market Performance

HBI stocks went up by 2.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.64% and a quarterly performance of 39.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.06% for Hanesbrands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.05% for HBI stocks with a simple moving average of 26.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HBI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for HBI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HBI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $18 based on the research report published on July 31st of the current year 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HBI reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for HBI stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on July 15th, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to HBI, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on July 15th of the current year.

HBI Trading at 4.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares surge +0.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBI rose by +2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.63. In addition, Hanesbrands Inc. saw 7.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBI starting from ZIEGLER ANN ELIZABETH, who sale 12,947 shares at the price of $15.90 back on Aug 19. After this action, ZIEGLER ANN ELIZABETH now owns 20,513 shares of Hanesbrands Inc., valued at $205,831 using the latest closing price.

Upchurch W Howard Jr, the Group President, IW Americas of Hanesbrands Inc., sale 93,261 shares at $16.14 during a trade that took place back on Oct 22, which means that Upchurch W Howard Jr is holding 427,229 shares at $1,505,484 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +13.74 for the present operating margin
  • +39.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hanesbrands Inc. stands at +8.62. The total capital return value is set at 18.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.84. Equity return is now at value 47.10, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI), the company’s capital structure generated 315.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.91. Total debt to assets is 52.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 292.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.43.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 350.15M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.10. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

