Search
Home Business
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT), Here is What We Found

by Daisy Galbraith

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) went up by 3.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.94. The company’s stock price has collected 5.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Tanger Outlets Appoints Leslie Swanson as Executive Vice President of Operations

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE :SKT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SKT is at 1.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.53, which is -$0.37 below the current price. SKT currently public float of 91.04M and currently shorts hold a 52.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SKT was 2.64M shares.

SKT’s Market Performance

SKT stocks went up by 5.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.59% and a quarterly performance of -9.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.15% for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.97% for SKT stocks with a simple moving average of -28.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKT

Compass Point gave a rating of “Sell” to SKT, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on June 04th of the current year.

SKT Trading at 1.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares surge +10.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKT rose by +5.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.99. In addition, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. saw -57.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKT starting from Williams James Floyd, who purchase 4,300 shares at the price of $5.73 back on Aug 21. After this action, Williams James Floyd now owns 101,568 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., valued at $24,630 using the latest closing price.

Yalof Stephen, the President & COO of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $5.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Yalof Stephen is holding 399,308 shares at $57,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +17.00 for the present operating margin
  • +41.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stands at +17.97. The total capital return value is set at 3.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.05. Equity return is now at value -10.10, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT), the company’s capital structure generated 383.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.31. Total debt to assets is 72.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 381.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 86.45M with total debt to EBITDA at 5.81. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55.

Previous articleCan TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) Remain Competitive?
Next articleDaily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN)?

Related Articles

Companies

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Melissa Arnold - 0
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) went up by 9.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.37. The...
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI)

Denise Gardner - 0
Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) went up by 13.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.74. The company’s...
Trending

Why DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) Is in Such attractive Condition

Ethane Eddington - 0
DPW Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW) went up by 10.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.55. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Companies

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Melissa Arnold - 0
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) went up by 9.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.37. The...
View Post
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI)

Denise Gardner - 0
Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) went up by 13.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.74. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

Why DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) Is in Such attractive Condition

Ethane Eddington - 0
DPW Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW) went up by 10.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.55. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) went up by 18.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.68. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

Nicola Day - 0
Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) went up by 4.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.70. The company’s...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) went up by 18.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.68. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Navistar International Corporation (NAV), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.96. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) went up by 6.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.38. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Melissa Arnold - 0
YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) went up by 5.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.65. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

The Chart for Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nicola Day - 0
Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) went up by 1.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.88. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

A Lesson to Learn: Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI)

Denise Gardner - 0
Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) went up by 13.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.74. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Wall Street Praises FIS After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) went down by -0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $158.21. The...
Read more
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Capital One Financial Corporation?

Nicola Day - 0
Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) went up by 1.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $107.59. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Yelp Inc. (YELP) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) went up by 3.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.49. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Buy or Sell Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Ethane Eddington - 0
Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) went up by 1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.53. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Melissa Arnold - 0
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) went up by 9.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.37. The...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

Nicola Day - 0
Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) went up by 4.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.70. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Can Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) went up by 1.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.50. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) went up by 4.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.40. The...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Ford Motor Company (F)

Denise Gardner - 0
Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) went up by 1.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.57. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links