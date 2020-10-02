We Analyzed the Future Direction of Navistar International Corporation (NAV), Here is What We Found

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.96. The company’s stock price has collected 1.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/23/20 that Volkswagen Trucking Business Invests in Self-Driving Truck Developer TuSimple

Is It Worth Investing in Navistar International Corporation (NYSE :NAV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NAV is at 2.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Navistar International Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.63, which is -$6.76 below the current price. NAV currently public float of 82.54M and currently shorts hold a 3.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NAV was 815.12K shares.

NAV’s Market Performance

NAV stocks went up by 1.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.40% and a quarterly performance of 55.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 65.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.04% for Navistar International Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.06% for NAV stocks with a simple moving average of 50.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAV

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NAV reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for NAV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 05th, 2020.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to NAV, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on June 05th of the current year.

NAV Trading at 22.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +31.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAV rose by +1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.52. In addition, Navistar International Corporation saw 51.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.69 for the present operating margin

+17.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Navistar International Corporation stands at +1.96. The total capital return value is set at 50.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.43. Equity return is now at value 0.20, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 119.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 5.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 1.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.