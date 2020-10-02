We Analyzed the Future Direction of Aflac Incorporated (AFL), Here is What We Found

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) went up by 0.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.07. The company’s stock price has collected 2.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 11 hours ago that ‘Investing Today for a Better Tomorrow’: Aflac Releases 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AFL is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Aflac Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.80, which is $5.28 above the current price. AFL currently public float of 651.21M and currently shorts hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AFL was 3.52M shares.

AFL’s Market Performance

AFL stocks went up by 2.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.84% and a quarterly performance of 3.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.80% for Aflac Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.73% for AFL stocks with a simple moving average of -9.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFL stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AFL by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for AFL in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $35 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFL reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for AFL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 29th, 2019.

AFL Trading at -0.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares sank -1.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFL rose by +2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.63. In addition, Aflac Incorporated saw -31.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFL starting from LAKE CHARLES D II, who sale 16,392 shares at the price of $37.32 back on Aug 18. After this action, LAKE CHARLES D II now owns 83,540 shares of Aflac Incorporated, valued at $611,684 using the latest closing price.

Lloyd Karole, the Director of Aflac Incorporated, purchase 1,000 shares at $38.13 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Lloyd Karole is holding 33,585 shares at $38,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.95 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aflac Incorporated stands at +14.81. The total capital return value is set at 14.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.21. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Aflac Incorporated (AFL), the company’s capital structure generated 22.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.49. Total debt to assets is 4.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.