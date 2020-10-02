Search
Wall Street Pummels RVLV After Recent Earnings Report

by Ethane Eddington

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) went up by 4.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.60. The company’s stock price has collected 3.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/16/20 that REVOLVE Announces the Launch of the REVOLVE U Virtual Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE :RVLV) Right Now?

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Revolve Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.92, which is $7.67 above the current price. RVLV currently public float of 15.72M and currently shorts hold a 41.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RVLV was 1.45M shares.

RVLV’s Market Performance

RVLV stocks went up by 3.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.62% and a quarterly performance of 11.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.61% for Revolve Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.72% for RVLV stocks with a simple moving average of 9.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVLV

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RVLV reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for RVLV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 17th, 2020.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to RVLV, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on September 03rd of the current year.

RVLV Trading at -7.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares sank -19.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVLV rose by +3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.08. In addition, Revolve Group Inc. saw -6.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVLV starting from TSG6 L.P., who sale 3,789,230 shares at the price of $19.24 back on Sep 10. After this action, TSG6 L.P. now owns 4,858,570 shares of Revolve Group Inc., valued at $72,904,785 using the latest closing price.

Mullin Hadley, the Director of Revolve Group Inc., sale 3,796,610 shares at $19.24 during a trade that took place back on Sep 10, which means that Mullin Hadley is holding 4,868,033 shares at $73,046,776 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVLV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +8.00 for the present operating margin
  • +52.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revolve Group Inc. stands at -0.86. The total capital return value is set at 45.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.89. Equity return is now at value 27.00, with 14.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 110.79 and the total asset turnover is 3.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

