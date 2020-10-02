Search
Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

by Melissa Arnold

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) went up by 0.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.13. The company’s stock price has collected 4.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/30/20 that Starbucks Announces 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ :SBUX) Right Now?

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 78.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBUX is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 33 who provided ratings for Starbucks Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 18 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $85.18, which is -$3.48 below the current price. SBUX currently public float of 1.17B and currently shorts hold a 1.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBUX was 7.86M shares.

SBUX’s Market Performance

SBUX stocks went up by 4.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.80% and a quarterly performance of 17.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.39% for Starbucks Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.34% for SBUX stocks with a simple moving average of 9.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBUX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBUX stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for SBUX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SBUX in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $99 based on the research report published on September 30th of the current year 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBUX reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for SBUX stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on September 30th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to SBUX, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on September 21st of the current year.

SBUX Trading at 6.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares sank -1.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBUX rose by +4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.51. In addition, Starbucks Corporation saw -1.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBUX starting from ULLMAN MYRON E III, who sale 4,252 shares at the price of $84.77 back on Sep 01. After this action, ULLMAN MYRON E III now owns 18,524 shares of Starbucks Corporation, valued at $360,442 using the latest closing price.

Shih Clara, the Director of Starbucks Corporation, sale 37,498 shares at $79.13 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Shih Clara is holding 15,607 shares at $2,967,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBUX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +14.73 for the present operating margin
  • +21.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Starbucks Corporation stands at +13.58. The total capital return value is set at 49.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 47.02. Equity return is now at value -18.40, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -10.10M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.10. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.86 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

