Search
Home Business
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | NOW Inc. (DNOW)

by Daisy Galbraith

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) went down by -2.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.74. The company’s stock price has collected -11.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that Schedule Now Live for EnerCom’s Virtual The Oil & Gas Conference(R) August 17-19, 2020

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in NOW Inc. (NYSE :DNOW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DNOW is at 1.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for NOW Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.72, which is $3.9 above the current price. DNOW currently public float of 108.46M and currently shorts hold a 2.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DNOW was 1.15M shares.

DNOW’s Market Performance

DNOW stocks went down by -11.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -38.90% and a quarterly performance of -48.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.09% for NOW Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.69% for DNOW stocks with a simple moving average of -44.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNOW stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for DNOW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DNOW in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $9.50 based on the research report published on July 10th of the current year 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DNOW reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for DNOW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 14th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to DNOW, setting the target price at $8.25 in the report published on February 20th of the current year.

DNOW Trading at -39.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.54%, as shares sank -38.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNOW fell by -11.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.59. In addition, NOW Inc. saw -60.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DNOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +1.52 for the present operating margin
  • +19.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for NOW Inc. stands at -3.29. The total capital return value is set at 3.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.66. Equity return is now at value -49.90, with -34.70 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on NOW Inc. (DNOW), the company’s capital structure generated 6.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.92. Total debt to assets is 4.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -13.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.20. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 1.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Previous articlePenn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) Just Got Our Attention
Next articleIs a Correction Looming Ahead for Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL)

Related Articles

Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)

Nicola Day - 0
Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) went down by -10.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.74. The company’s stock...
Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Net Element Inc. (NETE)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Net Element Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) went down by -17.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.08. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels PLAY After Recent Earnings Report

Denise Gardner - 0
Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) went up by 2.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.80. The...

Latest Posts

Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)

Nicola Day - 0
Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) went down by -10.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.74. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Net Element Inc. (NETE)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Net Element Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) went down by -17.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.08. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels PLAY After Recent Earnings Report

Denise Gardner - 0
Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) went up by 2.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.80. The...
View Post
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN)?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) went up by 5.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.28. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT), Here is What We Found

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) went up by 3.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.94. The...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels PLAY After Recent Earnings Report

Denise Gardner - 0
Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) went up by 2.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.80. The...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for O-I Glass Inc.?

Melissa Arnold - 0
O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI) went up by 2.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.64. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Nicola Day - 0
American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) went up by 2.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.67. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) went down by -3.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.69. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Triumph Group Inc. (TGI)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) went up by 10.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.38. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)

Nicola Day - 0
Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) went down by -10.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.74. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT), Here is What We Found

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) went up by 3.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.94. The...
Read more
Business

Is GoPro Inc. (GPRO) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) went up by 1.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.79. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Why Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Denise Gardner - 0
Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) went down by -0.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

The Chart for TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Melissa Arnold - 0
TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) went up by 2.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.47. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN)?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) went up by 5.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.28. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Denise Gardner - 0
Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) went up by 3.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.08. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Melissa Arnold - 0
Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.38. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Nicola Day - 0
Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) went up by 5.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $103.92. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here’s How Your Trade DD Aggressively Right Now

Daisy Galbraith - 0
DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) went down by -1.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.49. The company’s...
Read more

Quick Links