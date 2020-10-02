Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK)

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) went up by 0.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.19. The company’s stock price has collected 1.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that Cinemark to Give Away 1,000 Private Watch Parties for the Ultimate In-Theatre Halloween Experience

Is It Worth Investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CNK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNK is at 1.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Cinemark Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.33, which is $6.27 above the current price. CNK currently public float of 97.99M and currently shorts hold a 24.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNK was 6.89M shares.

CNK’s Market Performance

CNK stocks went up by 1.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.84% and a quarterly performance of -18.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.64% for Cinemark Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.73% for CNK stocks with a simple moving average of -44.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNK stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for CNK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CNK in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $18 based on the research report published on August 20th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNK reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for CNK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 15th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to CNK, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on June 29th of the current year.

CNK Trading at -18.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.78%, as shares sank -37.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNK rose by +1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.93. In addition, Cinemark Holdings Inc. saw -70.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNK starting from Humrichouse Ximena G, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $11.40 back on Mar 30. After this action, Humrichouse Ximena G now owns 16,445 shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc., valued at $56,976 using the latest closing price.

Humrichouse Ximena G, the Director of Cinemark Holdings Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $6.18 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that Humrichouse Ximena G is holding 21,445 shares at $30,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.41 for the present operating margin

+17.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cinemark Holdings Inc. stands at +5.79. The total capital return value is set at 9.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.74. Equity return is now at value -13.00, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK), the company’s capital structure generated 235.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.16. Total debt to assets is 57.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 218.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -130.73M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.89. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.