Search
Home Business
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for The Macerich Company (MAC)

by Denise Gardner

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) went up by 3.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.10. The company’s stock price has collected 3.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Macerich Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Conference Call

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in The Macerich Company (NYSE :MAC) Right Now?

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MAC is at 1.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for The Macerich Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.00, which is $3.47 above the current price. MAC currently public float of 113.54M and currently shorts hold a 68.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAC was 4.72M shares.

MAC’s Market Performance

MAC stocks went up by 3.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.66% and a quarterly performance of -17.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.45% for The Macerich Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.04% for MAC stocks with a simple moving average of -42.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MAC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for MAC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $6.50 based on the research report published on September 14th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAC reach a price target of $6.50. The rating they have provided for MAC stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 01st, 2020.

MAC Trading at -9.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares sank -10.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAC rose by +3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.34. In addition, The Macerich Company saw -72.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAC starting from COPPOLA EDWARD C, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $5.53 back on Mar 31. After this action, COPPOLA EDWARD C now owns 28,000 shares of The Macerich Company, valued at $27,670 using the latest closing price.

COPPOLA EDWARD C, the President of The Macerich Company, purchase 25,000 shares at $5.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that COPPOLA EDWARD C is holding 385,174 shares at $139,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +8.90 for the present operating margin
  • +24.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Macerich Company stands at +11.67. The total capital return value is set at 0.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.43. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on The Macerich Company (MAC), the company’s capital structure generated 212.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.02. Total debt to assets is 63.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 185.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 188.18M with total debt to EBITDA at 9.07. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Previous articleWall Street Pummels RVLV After Recent Earnings Report
Next articleHighlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI)

Related Articles

Companies

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) went up by 0.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.08. The...
Business

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Denise Gardner - 0
PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) went down by -0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $212.45. The company’s stock...
Trending

Is Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.96. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Companies

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) went up by 0.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.08. The...
View Post
Business

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Denise Gardner - 0
PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) went down by -0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $212.45. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Is Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.96. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Why Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) went down by -0.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.33. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Nicola Day - 0
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) went up by 1.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.18. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Why Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) went down by -0.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.33. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) went up by 0.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.74. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR)

Denise Gardner - 0
Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) went down by -5.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.12. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | DTE Energy Company (DTE)

Melissa Arnold - 0
DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) went down by -1.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $135.67. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Praises HXL After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) went up by 5.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.89. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Denise Gardner - 0
PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) went down by -0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $212.45. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

TransUnion (TRU) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Melissa Arnold - 0
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) went up by 2.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.16. The company’s stock price has...
Read more
Business

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Nicola Day - 0
SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) went up by 1.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.74. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade IBM Aggressively Right Now

Daisy Galbraith - 0
International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) went down by -0.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $158.75. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for The Home Depot Inc. (HD)

Ethane Eddington - 0
The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) went down by -0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $292.95. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) went up by 0.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.08. The...
Read more
Companies

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Nicola Day - 0
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) went up by 1.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.18. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Buy or Sell PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Daisy Galbraith - 0
PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) went up by 2.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.00. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade MetLife Inc. (MET)

Ethane Eddington - 0
MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) went up by 0.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.28. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) went up by 1.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $147.20. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links