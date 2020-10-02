Search
Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Net Element Inc. (NETE)

by Melissa Arnold

Net Element Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) went down by -17.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.08. The company's stock price has collected -13.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Net Element Inc. (NASDAQ :NETE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NETE is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Net Element Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.00. NETE currently public float of 3.88M and currently shorts hold a 1.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NETE was 1.52M shares.

NETE’s Market Performance

NETE stocks went down by -13.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.36% and a quarterly performance of -16.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 72.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.65% for Net Element Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.47% for NETE stocks with a simple moving average of 38.58% for the last 200 days.

NETE Trading at -21.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NETE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.07%, as shares surge +8.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NETE fell by -13.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +118.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.69. In addition, Net Element Inc. saw 131.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NETE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -8.59 for the present operating margin
  • +11.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Net Element Inc. stands at -9.94. The total capital return value is set at -38.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.92. Equity return is now at value -127.20, with -24.90 for asset returns.

Based on Net Element Inc. (NETE), the company’s capital structure generated 225.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.27. Total debt to assets is 41.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 201.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.12 and the total asset turnover is 2.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Quick Links