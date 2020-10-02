Search
Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

by Daisy Galbraith

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) went up by 3.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $105.56. The company’s stock price has collected 11.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/25/20 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Royal Caribbean Cruises, Caesars Entertainment, EXACT Sciences, Boeing, or AT&T?

Is It Worth Investing in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ :EXAS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXAS is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Exact Sciences Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $116.86, which is $11.65 above the current price. EXAS currently public float of 148.61M and currently shorts hold a 8.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXAS was 1.72M shares.

EXAS’s Market Performance

EXAS stocks went up by 11.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 42.70% and a quarterly performance of 21.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.68% for Exact Sciences Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.24% for EXAS stocks with a simple moving average of 26.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXAS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for EXAS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EXAS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $70 based on the research report published on April 02nd of the current year 2020.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXAS reach a price target of $127. The rating they have provided for EXAS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to EXAS, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

EXAS Trading at 24.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares surge +36.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAS rose by +11.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.81. In addition, Exact Sciences Corporation saw 13.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXAS starting from Hoof Torsten, who sale 4,401 shares at the price of $80.00 back on Sep 24. After this action, Hoof Torsten now owns 2,017 shares of Exact Sciences Corporation, valued at $352,080 using the latest closing price.

Conroy Kevin T, the President and CEO of Exact Sciences Corporation, sale 19,927 shares at $75.03 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Conroy Kevin T is holding 948,339 shares at $1,495,123 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -19.51 for the present operating margin
  • +73.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exact Sciences Corporation stands at -9.59. The total capital return value is set at -7.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.64. Equity return is now at value -7.60, with -4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS), the company’s capital structure generated 41.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.45. Total debt to assets is 27.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

