Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR)

by Denise Gardner

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) went up by 4.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.19. The company’s stock price has collected 34.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that No Competition — Introducing the CORSAIR K100 RGB Gaming Keyboard

Is It Worth Investing in Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ :CRSR) Right Now?

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 112.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Corsair Gaming Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CRSR currently public float of 18.97M. Today, the average trading volume of CRSR was 4.24M shares.

CRSR’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.37% for CRSR stocks with a simple moving average of 20.37% for the last 200 days.

CRSR Trading at 20.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.13% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRSR rose by +34.47%. In addition, Corsair Gaming Inc. saw 47.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +2.79 for the present operating margin
  • +17.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corsair Gaming Inc. stands at -0.77. The total capital return value is set at 4.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.31.

Based on Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR), the company’s capital structure generated 233.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.00. Total debt to assets is 47.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 232.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 47.76M with total debt to EBITDA at 7.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

