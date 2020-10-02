Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Is United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) a Keeper?

by Denise Gardner

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) went up by 6.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.38. The company’s stock price has collected -10.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/29/20 that Tiffany, United Natural, Piedmont Lithium: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE :UNFI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UNFI is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for United Natural Foods Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.29, which is $7.41 above the current price. UNFI currently public float of 50.55M and currently shorts hold a 18.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UNFI was 1.10M shares.

UNFI’s Market Performance

UNFI stocks went down by -10.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.68% and a quarterly performance of -12.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 93.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.19% for United Natural Foods Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.44% for UNFI stocks with a simple moving average of 15.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNFI stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for UNFI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UNFI in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $25 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the current year 2020.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNFI reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for UNFI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 30th, 2020.

UNFI Trading at -16.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.00%, as shares sank -16.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNFI fell by -10.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +121.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.33. In addition, United Natural Foods Inc. saw 80.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNFI starting from Bates Ann Torre, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $5.43 back on Mar 13. After this action, Bates Ann Torre now owns 4,000 shares of United Natural Foods Inc., valued at $21,720 using the latest closing price.

Bates Ann Torre, the Director of United Natural Foods Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $5.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Bates Ann Torre is holding 37,970 shares at $109,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +0.73 for the present operating margin
  • +13.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Natural Foods Inc. stands at -1.64. The total capital return value is set at 4.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.57. Equity return is now at value -25.00, with -4.00 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI), the company’s capital structure generated 200.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.75. Total debt to assets is 42.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 193.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 143.96M with total debt to EBITDA at 7.52. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.81 and the total asset turnover is 4.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Previous articleWhy Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future
Next articleTupperware Brands Corporation (TUP): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Related Articles

Business

A Lesson to Learn: Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI)

Denise Gardner - 0
Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) went up by 13.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.74. The company’s...
Trending

Why DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) Is in Such attractive Condition

Ethane Eddington - 0
DPW Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW) went up by 10.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.55. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) went up by 18.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.68. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Business

A Lesson to Learn: Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI)

Denise Gardner - 0
Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) went up by 13.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.74. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

Why DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) Is in Such attractive Condition

Ethane Eddington - 0
DPW Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW) went up by 10.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.55. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) went up by 18.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.68. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

Nicola Day - 0
Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) went up by 4.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.70. The company’s...
View Post
Business

Wall Street Praises FIS After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) went down by -0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $158.21. The...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) went up by 18.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.68. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Navistar International Corporation (NAV), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.96. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) went up by 6.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.38. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Melissa Arnold - 0
YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) went up by 5.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.65. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

The Chart for Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nicola Day - 0
Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) went up by 1.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.88. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

A Lesson to Learn: Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI)

Denise Gardner - 0
Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) went up by 13.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.74. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Wall Street Praises FIS After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) went down by -0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $158.21. The...
Read more
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Capital One Financial Corporation?

Nicola Day - 0
Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) went up by 1.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $107.59. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Yelp Inc. (YELP) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) went up by 3.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.49. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Buy or Sell Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Ethane Eddington - 0
Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) went up by 1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.53. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

Nicola Day - 0
Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) went up by 4.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.70. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Can Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) went up by 1.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.50. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) went up by 4.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.40. The...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Ford Motor Company (F)

Denise Gardner - 0
Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) went up by 1.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.57. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here’s Our Rant About Nautilus Inc. (NLS)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) went up by 2.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.26. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links