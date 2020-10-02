Search
Home Business
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Brookfield Property REIT Inc.?

by Ethane Eddington

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) went up by 5.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.38. The company’s stock price has collected 17.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that Brookfield Property REIT Inc. Announces Final Results of Tender Offer

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ :BPYU) Right Now?

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Brookfield Property REIT Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.00. BPYU currently public float of 46.15M and currently shorts hold a 35.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BPYU was 1.03M shares.

BPYU’s Market Performance

BPYU stocks went up by 17.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.79% and a quarterly performance of 12.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.30% for Brookfield Property REIT Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.36% for BPYU stocks with a simple moving average of 0.16% for the last 200 days.

BPYU Trading at 11.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPYU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares surge +12.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPYU rose by +17.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.35. In addition, Brookfield Property REIT Inc. saw -30.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BPYU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +29.76 for the present operating margin
  • +29.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Property REIT Inc. stands at +12.42. The total capital return value is set at 2.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.26. Equity return is now at value 25.80, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPYU), the company’s capital structure generated 919.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.19. Total debt to assets is 73.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,004.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.02.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 506.27M with total debt to EBITDA at 9.92. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Previous articleMr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer
Next articleCan Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Remain Competitive?

Related Articles

Trending

A Lesson to Learn: Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY)

Nicola Day - 0
Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) went up by 4.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.10. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

Copart Inc. (CPRT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) went up by 1.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $110.00. The company’s stock price...
Companies

Is Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) went up by 0.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.33. The company’s...

Latest Posts

Trending

A Lesson to Learn: Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY)

Nicola Day - 0
Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) went up by 4.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.10. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Copart Inc. (CPRT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) went up by 1.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $110.00. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Is Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) went up by 0.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.33. The company’s...
View Post
Business

Why Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) went down by -4.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.99. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) went up by 0.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.10. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Copart Inc. (CPRT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) went up by 1.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $110.00. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nicola Day - 0
Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) went up by 1.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $536.88. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) went down by -4.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.54. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade CMA Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) went down by -0.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.43. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for SLM Corporation (SLM)

Denise Gardner - 0
SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) went up by 0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.32. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Why Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) went down by -4.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.99. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI)

Denise Gardner - 0
United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) went up by 3.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.70. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) went down by -0.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $121.08. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR)

Nicola Day - 0
Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) went up by 1.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.97. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Wall Street Praises SBRA After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) went up by 4.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.95. The...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) went up by 0.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.33. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Why Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Melissa Arnold - 0
Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) went up by 2.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.52. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nicola Day - 0
Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) went up by 1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.05. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) went up by 2.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.97. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Xilinx Inc. (XLNX)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) went up by 1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $112.17. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links