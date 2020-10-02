Is SM Energy Company (SM) a Keeper?

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) went down by -5.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.40. The company’s stock price has collected -20.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/23/20 that SM Energy Declares Semi-Annual Cash Dividend

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SM is at 5.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for SM Energy Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.56. SM currently public float of 106.78M and currently shorts hold a 14.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SM was 5.26M shares.

SM’s Market Performance

SM stocks went down by -20.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.35% and a quarterly performance of -58.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.02% for SM Energy Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.80% for SM stocks with a simple moving average of -67.93% for the last 200 days.

SM Trading at -41.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.20%, as shares sank -27.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SM fell by -20.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9270. In addition, SM Energy Company saw -86.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SM starting from Quintana Julio M, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $2.00 back on Mar 10. After this action, Quintana Julio M now owns 105,554 shares of SM Energy Company, valued at $80,000 using the latest closing price.

Copeland David W, the EVP and General Counsel of SM Energy Company, purchase 10,000 shares at $1.54 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Copeland David W is holding 155,912 shares at $15,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.83 for the present operating margin

+11.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for SM Energy Company stands at -11.77. The total capital return value is set at 0.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.39. Equity return is now at value -22.00, with -9.50 for asset returns.

Based on SM Energy Company (SM), the company’s capital structure generated 100.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.24. Total debt to assets is 43.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.89.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 44.04M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.