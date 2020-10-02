Search
Is Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) a Keeper?

by Nicola Day

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) went down by -1.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.00. The company’s stock price has collected -0.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/16/20 that Six Flags Invites Guests to Halloween Safely during HALLOWFEST

Is It Worth Investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE :SIX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SIX is at 2.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.40, which is $3.23 above the current price. SIX currently public float of 76.16M and currently shorts hold a 11.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SIX was 2.40M shares.

SIX’s Market Performance

SIX stocks went down by -0.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.17% and a quarterly performance of 2.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.19% for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.56% for SIX stocks with a simple moving average of -18.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIX stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for SIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $26 based on the research report published on July 30th of the current year 2020.

Janney, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIX reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for SIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 09th, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to SIX, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on June 15th of the current year.

SIX Trading at -3.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.21%, as shares sank -8.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIX fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.21. In addition, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation saw -55.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIX starting from ASLIN CATHERINE, who sale 1,730 shares at the price of $21.28 back on Sep 04. After this action, ASLIN CATHERINE now owns 37,606 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, valued at $36,814 using the latest closing price.

Brooks Wilson Taylor, the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, sale 444 shares at $21.28 during a trade that took place back on Sep 04, which means that Brooks Wilson Taylor is holding 13,319 shares at $9,448 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +29.04 for the present operating margin
  • +42.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stands at +12.04. The total capital return value is set at 20.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.34. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -82.57M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Quick Links