Is IDT Corporation (IDT) a Keeper?

IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) went up by 43.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.28. The company’s stock price has collected 14.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 19 hours ago that IDT Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in IDT Corporation (NYSE :IDT) Right Now?

IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 120.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for IDT Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.22. IDT currently public float of 22.64M and currently shorts hold a 0.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IDT was 82.78K shares.

IDT’s Market Performance

IDT stocks went up by 14.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.20% and a quarterly performance of 7.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.03% for IDT Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 50.50% for IDT stocks with a simple moving average of 50.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IDT

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IDT reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for IDT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 15th, 2013.

IDT Trading at 48.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares surge +49.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDT rose by +56.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.72. In addition, IDT Corporation saw -4.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDT starting from COSENTINO ERIC F., who sale 4,800 shares at the price of $6.42 back on Jul 16. After this action, COSENTINO ERIC F. now owns 2,308 shares of IDT Corporation, valued at $30,815 using the latest closing price.

SCHORR JUDAH, the Director of IDT Corporation, sale 16,665 shares at $7.23 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that SCHORR JUDAH is holding 104,955 shares at $120,438 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.01 for the present operating margin

+15.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for IDT Corporation stands at +0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.31.

The receivables turnover for the company is 22.10 and the total asset turnover is 3.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.