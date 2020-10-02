Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Renasant Corporation (RNST)

Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) went up by 9.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.84. The company’s stock price has collected 7.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Pool Set to Join S&P 500; Neogen & Simpson Manufacturing to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Is It Worth Investing in Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ :RNST) Right Now?

Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RNST is at 1.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Renasant Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.71, which is $1.64 above the current price. RNST currently public float of 54.18M and currently shorts hold a 3.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RNST was 251.23K shares.

RNST’s Market Performance

RNST stocks went up by 7.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.22% and a quarterly performance of -1.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.07% for Renasant Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.31% for RNST stocks with a simple moving average of -4.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNST stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for RNST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RNST in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $27 based on the research report published on September 15th of the current year 2020.

RNST Trading at 3.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares sank -4.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNST rose by +13.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.38. In addition, Renasant Corporation saw -35.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNST starting from HART R RICK, who sale 4,058 shares at the price of $24.21 back on Jun 03. After this action, HART R RICK now owns 68,712 shares of Renasant Corporation, valued at $98,228 using the latest closing price.

FOY JOHN, the Director of Renasant Corporation, purchase 1,000 shares at $19.50 during a trade that took place back on May 14, which means that FOY JOHN is holding 40,381 shares at $19,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.05 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Renasant Corporation stands at +24.21. The total capital return value is set at 7.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.86. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Renasant Corporation (RNST), the company’s capital structure generated 44.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.98. Total debt to assets is 7.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.