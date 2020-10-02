Search
Home Trending
Trending

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Inuvo Inc. (INUV)

by Denise Gardner

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX:INUV) went down by -3.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.11. The company’s stock price has collected 2.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/28/20 that Inuvo’s IntentKey Uncovers Changing Home Renovation Audience Behaviors in Midst of COVID-19 for National Home Improvement Retailer Client

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Inuvo Inc. (AMEX :INUV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for INUV is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Inuvo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.12. INUV currently public float of 51.15M and currently shorts hold a 5.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INUV was 5.35M shares.

INUV’s Market Performance

INUV stocks went up by 2.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.20% and a quarterly performance of -37.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.41% for Inuvo Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.76% for INUV stocks with a simple moving average of -10.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INUV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INUV stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for INUV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INUV in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.25 based on the research report published on July 28th of the current year 2020.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to INUV, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

INUV Trading at -26.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.57%, as shares sank -10.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INUV rose by +2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3827. In addition, Inuvo Inc. saw 18.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INUV starting from BURNETT G KENT, who purchase 1,268,571 shares at the price of $0.18 back on Mar 20. After this action, BURNETT G KENT now owns 1,442,256 shares of Inuvo Inc., valued at $222,000 using the latest closing price.

Cameron Gordon J, the Director of Inuvo Inc., purchase 285,714 shares at $0.18 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Cameron Gordon J is holding 399,899 shares at $50,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INUV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -10.95 for the present operating margin
  • +50.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inuvo Inc. stands at -7.29. The total capital return value is set at -42.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.83. Equity return is now at value -31.20, with -14.30 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Inuvo Inc. (INUV), the company’s capital structure generated 37.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.50. Total debt to assets is 15.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.63 and the total asset turnover is 2.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.

Previous articleRiding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK)
Next articleHere’s How Your Trade SOL Aggressively Right Now

Related Articles

Trending

Why DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) Is in Such attractive Condition

Ethane Eddington - 0
DPW Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW) went up by 10.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.55. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) went up by 18.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.68. The company’s stock...
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

Nicola Day - 0
Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) went up by 4.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.70. The company’s...

Latest Posts

Trending

Why DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) Is in Such attractive Condition

Ethane Eddington - 0
DPW Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW) went up by 10.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.55. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) went up by 18.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.68. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

Nicola Day - 0
Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) went up by 4.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.70. The company’s...
View Post
Business

Wall Street Praises FIS After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) went down by -0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $158.21. The...
View Post
Trending

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Sunrun Inc. (RUN)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) went up by 3.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.22. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) went up by 18.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.68. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Navistar International Corporation (NAV), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.96. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) went up by 6.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.38. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Melissa Arnold - 0
YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) went up by 5.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.65. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

The Chart for Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nicola Day - 0
Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) went up by 1.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.88. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Wall Street Praises FIS After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) went down by -0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $158.21. The...
Read more
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Capital One Financial Corporation?

Nicola Day - 0
Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) went up by 1.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $107.59. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Yelp Inc. (YELP) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) went up by 3.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.49. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Buy or Sell Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Ethane Eddington - 0
Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) went up by 1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.53. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)

Denise Gardner - 0
Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) went down by -0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.45. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

Nicola Day - 0
Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) went up by 4.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.70. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Can Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) went up by 1.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.50. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) went up by 4.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.40. The...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Ford Motor Company (F)

Denise Gardner - 0
Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) went up by 1.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.57. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here’s Our Rant About Nautilus Inc. (NLS)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) went up by 2.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.26. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links