Here’s How Your Trade SOL Aggressively Right Now

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) went up by 4.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.98. The company’s stock price has collected 4.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/28/20 that ReneSola Power and Vodasun to Form Joint Venture to Develop Solar Projects in Germany

Is It Worth Investing in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE :SOL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SOL is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for ReneSola Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.18, which is $1.01 above the current price. SOL currently public float of 10.98M and currently shorts hold a 0.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SOL was 551.82K shares.

SOL’s Market Performance

SOL stocks went up by 4.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.13% and a quarterly performance of 80.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.35% for ReneSola Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.51% for SOL stocks with a simple moving average of 57.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOL stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for SOL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SOL in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $22 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the previous year 2019.

SOL Trading at 16.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.73%, as shares surge +18.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOL rose by +4.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.97. In addition, ReneSola Ltd saw 52.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOL starting from SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, who purchase 679,160 shares at the price of $0.10 back on Mar 23. After this action, SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT now owns 130,444,266 shares of ReneSola Ltd, valued at $67,916 using the latest closing price.

SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, the CFO of ReneSola Ltd, purchase 1,213,500 shares at $1.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 19, which means that SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT is holding 133,763,500 shares at $1,237,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.87 for the present operating margin

+28.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for ReneSola Ltd stands at -7.41. The total capital return value is set at 6.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.68. Equity return is now at value -10.60, with -3.20 for asset returns.

Based on ReneSola Ltd (SOL), the company’s capital structure generated 128.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.15. Total debt to assets is 36.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.