Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade ARWR Aggressively Right Now

by Denise Gardner

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) went up by 3.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.72. The company’s stock price has collected 1.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/30/20 that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ARWR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARWR is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $65.10, which is $19.97 above the current price. ARWR currently public float of 99.56M and currently shorts hold a 9.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARWR was 1.41M shares.

ARWR’s Market Performance

ARWR stocks went up by 1.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.77% and a quarterly performance of 1.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.58% for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.98% for ARWR stocks with a simple moving average of 9.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARWR stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for ARWR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARWR in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $62 based on the research report published on May 13th of the current year 2020.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARWR reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for ARWR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 08th, 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to ARWR, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on April 15th of the current year.

ARWR Trading at 6.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares surge +12.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARWR rose by +1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.58. In addition, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -29.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARWR starting from Anzalone Christopher Richard, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $41.35 back on Aug 13. After this action, Anzalone Christopher Richard now owns 2,605,237 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $2,067,500 using the latest closing price.

Anzalone Christopher Richard, the Chief Executive Officer of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $38.81 during a trade that took place back on Jun 25, which means that Anzalone Christopher Richard is holding 2,605,237 shares at $3,881,017 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +36.25 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +40.27. The total capital return value is set at 35.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 39.69. Equity return is now at value -5.60, with -4.80 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

The receivables turnover for the company is 341.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.

Previous articleIs a Correction Looming Ahead for Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL)
Next articleHere is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Zendesk Inc. (ZEN)

Related Articles

Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)

Nicola Day - 0
Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) went down by -10.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.74. The company’s stock...
Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Net Element Inc. (NETE)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Net Element Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) went down by -17.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.08. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels PLAY After Recent Earnings Report

Denise Gardner - 0
Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) went up by 2.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.80. The...

Latest Posts

Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)

Nicola Day - 0
Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) went down by -10.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.74. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Net Element Inc. (NETE)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Net Element Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) went down by -17.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.08. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels PLAY After Recent Earnings Report

Denise Gardner - 0
Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) went up by 2.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.80. The...
View Post
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN)?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) went up by 5.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.28. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT), Here is What We Found

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) went up by 3.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.94. The...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels PLAY After Recent Earnings Report

Denise Gardner - 0
Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) went up by 2.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.80. The...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for O-I Glass Inc.?

Melissa Arnold - 0
O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI) went up by 2.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.64. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Nicola Day - 0
American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) went up by 2.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.67. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) went down by -3.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.69. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Triumph Group Inc. (TGI)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) went up by 10.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.38. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)

Nicola Day - 0
Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) went down by -10.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.74. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT), Here is What We Found

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) went up by 3.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.94. The...
Read more
Business

Is GoPro Inc. (GPRO) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) went up by 1.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.79. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Why Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Denise Gardner - 0
Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) went down by -0.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

The Chart for TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Melissa Arnold - 0
TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) went up by 2.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.47. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN)?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) went up by 5.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.28. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Denise Gardner - 0
Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) went up by 3.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.08. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Melissa Arnold - 0
Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.38. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Nicola Day - 0
Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) went up by 5.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $103.92. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here’s How Your Trade DD Aggressively Right Now

Daisy Galbraith - 0
DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) went down by -1.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.49. The company’s...
Read more

Quick Links