Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Triumph Group Inc. (TGI)

by Ethane Eddington

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) went up by 10.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.38. The company’s stock price has collected 12.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/23/20 that Triumph Selected by Turkish Carrier for Wheel Services

Is It Worth Investing in Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE :TGI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TGI is at 2.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Triumph Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.27, which is $0.07 above the current price. TGI currently public float of 51.21M and currently shorts hold a 6.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TGI was 1.93M shares.

TGI’s Market Performance

TGI stocks went up by 12.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.28% and a quarterly performance of -18.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.66% for Triumph Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.92% for TGI stocks with a simple moving average of -39.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TGI by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for TGI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on August 12th of the current year 2020.

SunTrust, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TGI reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for TGI stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 15th, 2020.

TGI Trading at -0.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.14%, as shares sank -1.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGI rose by +12.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.13. In addition, Triumph Group Inc. saw -71.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +6.79 for the present operating margin
  • +15.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Triumph Group Inc. stands at -0.97. The total capital return value is set at 19.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.84. Equity return is now at value 43.80, with -12.20 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 44.03M with total debt to EBITDA at 5.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

