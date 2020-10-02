Search
Home Business
Business

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)

by Denise Gardner

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) went down by -0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.45. The company’s stock price has collected 0.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 16 hours ago that Here are the biggest winners in a solid third quarter for U.S. stocks

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE :RTX) Right Now?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 140.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RTX is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Raytheon Technologies Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $78.41, which is $20.42 above the current price. RTX currently public float of 1.37B and currently shorts hold a 0.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RTX was 8.49M shares.

RTX’s Market Performance

RTX stocks went up by 0.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.31% and a quarterly performance of -7.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.11% for Raytheon Technologies Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.36% for RTX stocks with a simple moving average of -16.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RTX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RTX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RTX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $89 based on the research report published on September 08th of the current year 2020.

Vertical Research gave a rating of “Buy” to RTX, setting the target price at $77 in the report published on July 10th of the current year.

RTX Trading at -5.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -7.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RTX rose by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.85. In addition, Raytheon Technologies Corporation saw -34.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RTX starting from Winnefeld James A Jr, who purchase 407 shares at the price of $56.55 back on Jul 31. After this action, Winnefeld James A Jr now owns 7,360 shares of Raytheon Technologies Corporation, valued at $23,016 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RTX

Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Previous articleHere’s How Your Trade CYH Aggressively Right Now
Next articleHere’s Our Rant About Nautilus Inc. (NLS)

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) went up by 18.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.68. The company’s stock...
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

Nicola Day - 0
Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) went up by 4.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.70. The company’s...
Business

Wall Street Praises FIS After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) went down by -0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $158.21. The...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) went up by 18.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.68. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

Nicola Day - 0
Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) went up by 4.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.70. The company’s...
View Post
Business

Wall Street Praises FIS After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) went down by -0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $158.21. The...
View Post
Trending

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Sunrun Inc. (RUN)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) went up by 3.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.22. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Navistar International Corporation (NAV), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.96. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) went up by 18.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.68. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Navistar International Corporation (NAV), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.96. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) went up by 6.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.38. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Melissa Arnold - 0
YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) went up by 5.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.65. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

The Chart for Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nicola Day - 0
Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) went up by 1.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.88. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Wall Street Praises FIS After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) went down by -0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $158.21. The...
Read more
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Capital One Financial Corporation?

Nicola Day - 0
Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) went up by 1.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $107.59. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Yelp Inc. (YELP) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) went up by 3.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.49. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Buy or Sell Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Ethane Eddington - 0
Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) went up by 1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.53. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)

Denise Gardner - 0
Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) went down by -0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.45. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

Nicola Day - 0
Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) went up by 4.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.70. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Can Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) went up by 1.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.50. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) went up by 4.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.40. The...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Ford Motor Company (F)

Denise Gardner - 0
Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) went up by 1.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.57. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here’s Our Rant About Nautilus Inc. (NLS)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) went up by 2.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.26. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links