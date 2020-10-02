Search
GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

by Denise Gardner

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) went down by -9.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.22. The company’s stock price has collected 7.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/29/20 that IPO market is headed for busiest third quarter since the dot-com years

Is It Worth Investing in GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :GDRX) Right Now?

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 213.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for GoodRx Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of GDRX was 8.74M shares.

GDRX’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.46% for GDRX stocks with a simple moving average of -5.46% for the last 200 days.

GDRX Trading at -5.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.06% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDRX rose by +7.17%. In addition, GoodRx Holdings Inc. saw -0.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GDRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +36.54 for the present operating margin
  • +92.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for GoodRx Holdings Inc. stands at +10.93. The total capital return value is set at 43.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 47.04M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.53 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.

