GEE Group Inc. (JOB) Just Got Our Attention

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) went up by 19.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.49. The company’s stock price has collected 23.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that GEE Group Announces Results for the Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter

Is It Worth Investing in GEE Group Inc. (AMEX :JOB) Right Now?

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JOB is at 2.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for GEE Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.75. JOB currently public float of 12.84M and currently shorts hold a 0.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JOB was 1.98M shares.

JOB’s Market Performance

JOB stocks went up by 23.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.03% and a quarterly performance of -20.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.36% for GEE Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.36% for JOB stocks with a simple moving average of 99.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JOB stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for JOB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JOB in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 02nd of the current year 2020.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JOB reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for JOB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 10th, 2017.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to JOB, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

JOB Trading at 13.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.18%, as shares sank -3.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOB rose by +23.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +197.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0207. In addition, GEE Group Inc. saw 205.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JOB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.39 for the present operating margin

+30.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for GEE Group Inc. stands at -11.71. The total capital return value is set at 3.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.81. Equity return is now at value 132.80, with 15.30 for asset returns.

Based on GEE Group Inc. (JOB), the company’s capital structure generated 200.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.73. Total debt to assets is 54.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 740.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.45M with total debt to EBITDA at 7.72. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.