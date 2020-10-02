Search
Home Trending
Trending

First BanCorp. (FBP) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

by Denise Gardner

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) went up by 2.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.10. The company’s stock price has collected 5.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/03/20 that First Bancorp. Announces Payment of Dividends on Preferred Stock

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in First BanCorp. (NYSE :FBP) Right Now?

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FBP is at 1.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for First BanCorp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.75, which is $3.41 above the current price. FBP currently public float of 214.25M and currently shorts hold a 1.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FBP was 1.37M shares.

FBP’s Market Performance

FBP stocks went up by 5.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.25% and a quarterly performance of -0.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.98% for First BanCorp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.99% for FBP stocks with a simple moving average of -19.39% for the last 200 days.

FBP Trading at -5.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares sank -9.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBP rose by +5.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.48. In addition, First BanCorp. saw -49.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBP starting from Frye Daniel Edward, who purchase 27 shares at the price of $6.14 back on Mar 13. After this action, Frye Daniel Edward now owns 13,169 shares of First BanCorp., valued at $167 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +35.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First BanCorp. stands at +22.11. The total capital return value is set at 8.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.59. Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on First BanCorp. (FBP), the company’s capital structure generated 49.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.10. Total debt to assets is 8.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.

Previous articleThe Chart for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals
Next articleBuy or Sell QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Related Articles

Trending

A Lesson to Learn: Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY)

Nicola Day - 0
Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) went up by 4.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.10. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

Copart Inc. (CPRT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) went up by 1.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $110.00. The company’s stock price...
Companies

Is Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) went up by 0.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.33. The company’s...

Latest Posts

Trending

A Lesson to Learn: Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY)

Nicola Day - 0
Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) went up by 4.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.10. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Copart Inc. (CPRT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) went up by 1.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $110.00. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Is Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) went up by 0.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.33. The company’s...
View Post
Business

Why Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) went down by -4.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.99. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) went up by 0.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.10. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Copart Inc. (CPRT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) went up by 1.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $110.00. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nicola Day - 0
Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) went up by 1.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $536.88. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) went down by -4.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.54. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade CMA Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) went down by -0.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.43. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for SLM Corporation (SLM)

Denise Gardner - 0
SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) went up by 0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.32. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Why Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) went down by -4.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.99. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI)

Denise Gardner - 0
United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) went up by 3.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.70. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) went down by -0.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $121.08. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR)

Nicola Day - 0
Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) went up by 1.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.97. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Wall Street Praises SBRA After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) went up by 4.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.95. The...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) went up by 0.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.33. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Why Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Melissa Arnold - 0
Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) went up by 2.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.52. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nicola Day - 0
Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) went up by 1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.05. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) went up by 2.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.97. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Xilinx Inc. (XLNX)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) went up by 1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $112.17. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links