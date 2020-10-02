Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Phreesia Inc. (PHR)?

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR) went down by -2.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.85. The company’s stock price has collected 11.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Phreesia Acquires Co-Developed Patient Care Applications by Merck and Geisinger

Is It Worth Investing in Phreesia Inc. (NYSE :PHR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Phreesia Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.42, which is $3.63 above the current price. PHR currently public float of 35.14M and currently shorts hold a 2.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PHR was 375.97K shares.

PHR’s Market Performance

PHR stocks went up by 11.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.04% and a quarterly performance of 7.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.14% for Phreesia Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.09% for PHR stocks with a simple moving average of 13.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for PHR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $35 based on the research report published on September 22nd of the current year 2020.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to PHR, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on May 15th of the current year.

PHR Trading at 4.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.69%, as shares sank -5.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHR rose by +11.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.95. In addition, Phreesia Inc. saw 17.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHR starting from Altier Thomas, who sale 6,779 shares at the price of $27.99 back on Sep 11. After this action, Altier Thomas now owns 114,981 shares of Phreesia Inc., valued at $189,712 using the latest closing price.

Kallenbach Charles, the General Counsel & Secretary of Phreesia Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $29.84 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Kallenbach Charles is holding 39,150 shares at $74,593 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.26 for the present operating margin

+51.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phreesia Inc. stands at -16.26. The total capital return value is set at -19.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.20. Equity return is now at value -18.50, with -11.70 for asset returns.

Based on Phreesia Inc. (PHR), the company’s capital structure generated 23.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.98. Total debt to assets is 15.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -630,000 with total debt to EBITDA at 39.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.55 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.67.