Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)?

by Daisy Galbraith

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) went down by -0.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.56. The company’s stock price has collected -0.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE :DHY) Right Now?

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.98 x from its present earnings ratio.

Today, the average trading volume of DHY was 1.45M shares.

DHY’s Market Performance

DHY stocks went down by -0.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.47% and a quarterly performance of 6.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.75% for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.93% for DHY stocks with a simple moving average of -0.64% for the last 200 days.

DHY Trading at -0.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares sank -0.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHY remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.14. In addition, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. saw -15.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

