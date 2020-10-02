Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy B&G Foods Inc. (BGS)?

by Daisy Galbraith

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) went up by 0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.93. The company’s stock price has collected -0.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/10/20 that Ortega(R) Introduces First Line of Ortega Cauliflower & Corn Taco Shells to Mexican Food Category

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE :BGS) Right Now?

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BGS is at 0.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for B&G Foods Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.33, which is $1.52 above the current price. BGS currently public float of 62.64M and currently shorts hold a 27.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BGS was 985.80K shares.

BGS’s Market Performance

BGS stocks went down by -0.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.91% and a quarterly performance of 14.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.94% for B&G Foods Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.35% for BGS stocks with a simple moving average of 28.72% for the last 200 days.

BGS Trading at -3.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares sank -10.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGS fell by -0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.75. In addition, B&G Foods Inc. saw 55.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BGS starting from Wenner David L, who purchase 19,500 shares at the price of $11.86 back on Mar 13. After this action, Wenner David L now owns 725,282 shares of B&G Foods Inc., valued at $231,221 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +13.57 for the present operating margin
  • +22.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for B&G Foods Inc. stands at +4.60. The total capital return value is set at 8.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.91. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on B&G Foods Inc. (BGS), the company’s capital structure generated 236.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.28. Total debt to assets is 59.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 234.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 103.39M with total debt to EBITDA at 6.62. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.

Previous articleWe Analyzed the Future Direction of WW International Inc. (WW), Here is What We Found
Next articleWall Street Pummels RVLV After Recent Earnings Report

Related Articles

Business

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Denise Gardner - 0
PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) went down by -0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $212.45. The company’s stock...
Trending

Is Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.96. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

Why Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) went down by -0.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.33. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Business

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Denise Gardner - 0
PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) went down by -0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $212.45. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Is Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.96. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Why Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) went down by -0.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.33. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Nicola Day - 0
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) went up by 1.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.18. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

TransUnion (TRU) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Melissa Arnold - 0
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) went up by 2.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.16. The company’s stock price has...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Why Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) went down by -0.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.33. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) went up by 0.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.74. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR)

Denise Gardner - 0
Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) went down by -5.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.12. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | DTE Energy Company (DTE)

Melissa Arnold - 0
DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) went down by -1.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $135.67. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Praises HXL After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) went up by 5.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.89. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Denise Gardner - 0
PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) went down by -0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $212.45. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

TransUnion (TRU) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Melissa Arnold - 0
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) went up by 2.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.16. The company’s stock price has...
Read more
Business

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Nicola Day - 0
SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) went up by 1.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.74. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade IBM Aggressively Right Now

Daisy Galbraith - 0
International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) went down by -0.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $158.75. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for The Home Depot Inc. (HD)

Ethane Eddington - 0
The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) went down by -0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $292.95. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Nicola Day - 0
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) went up by 1.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.18. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Buy or Sell PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Daisy Galbraith - 0
PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) went up by 2.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.00. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade MetLife Inc. (MET)

Ethane Eddington - 0
MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) went up by 0.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.28. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) went up by 1.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $147.20. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Cerner Corporation (CERN)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) went up by 0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.90. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links