Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

by Daisy Galbraith

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) went up by 2.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.97. The company’s stock price has collected 6.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/29/20 that Los Angeles DOT Wins National Parking Innovation Award for Programs Supported by Conduent Transportation

Is It Worth Investing in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ :CNDT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNDT is at 1.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Conduent Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.25, which is $2.0 above the current price. CNDT currently public float of 196.96M and currently shorts hold a 1.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNDT was 4.16M shares.

CNDT’s Market Performance

CNDT stocks went up by 6.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.41% and a quarterly performance of 37.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.95% for Conduent Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.41% for CNDT stocks with a simple moving average of -0.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNDT

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNDT reach a price target of $5.50, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for CNDT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 21st, 2020.

CNDT Trading at 1.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.60%, as shares sank -9.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNDT rose by +6.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.35. In addition, Conduent Incorporated saw -47.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNDT starting from Skelton Clifford, who purchase 55,560 shares at the price of $1.80 back on May 14. After this action, Skelton Clifford now owns 2,281,322 shares of Conduent Incorporated, valued at $100,008 using the latest closing price.

KRAWITZ MICHAEL E, the EVP, GC & Secretary of Conduent Incorporated, purchase 10,000 shares at $1.77 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that KRAWITZ MICHAEL E is holding 518,337 shares at $17,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNDT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +0.63 for the present operating margin
  • +11.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Conduent Incorporated stands at -43.30. The total capital return value is set at 0.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.28. Equity return is now at value -50.50, with -15.30 for asset returns.

Based on Conduent Incorporated (CNDT), the company’s capital structure generated 127.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.98. Total debt to assets is 40.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 110.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Quick Links