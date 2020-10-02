Can Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Remain Competitive?

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) went down by -3.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.76. The company’s stock price has collected 12.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/17/20 that Celsius Converting Over 1,100 National Retail Chain Locations to Direct Store Delivery (DSD) Distribution Network

Is It Worth Investing in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CELH) Right Now?

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 577.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CELH is at 1.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Celsius Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.38, which is $3.45 above the current price. CELH currently public float of 26.19M and currently shorts hold a 13.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CELH was 903.40K shares.

CELH’s Market Performance

CELH stocks went up by 12.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.46% and a quarterly performance of 96.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 572.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.06% for Celsius Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.71% for CELH stocks with a simple moving average of 121.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CELH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CELH stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for CELH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CELH in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $10 based on the research report published on April 30th of the current year 2020.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CELH reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for CELH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 01st, 2018.

B. Riley & Co. gave a rating of “Buy” to CELH, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on August 16th of the previous year.

CELH Trading at 12.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.50%, as shares surge +10.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELH rose by +12.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +393.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.65. In addition, Celsius Holdings Inc. saw 354.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELH starting from DESANTIS CARL, who sale 720,784 shares at the price of $15.30 back on Aug 25. After this action, DESANTIS CARL now owns 22,668,206 shares of Celsius Holdings Inc., valued at $11,027,995 using the latest closing price.

Milmoe William H., the Director of Celsius Holdings Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $15.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Milmoe William H. is holding 69,902 shares at $1,530,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.76 for the present operating margin

+40.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celsius Holdings Inc. stands at +13.27. The total capital return value is set at -1.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.89. Equity return is now at value 2.90, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH), the company’s capital structure generated 15.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.05. Total debt to assets is 10.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.49M with total debt to EBITDA at 28.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.