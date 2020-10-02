Search
Buy or Sell PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

by Nicola Day

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) went up by 2.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.24. The company’s stock price has collected 9.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that PagerDuty Completes Acquisition of DevOps Automation Leader and Innovator Rundeck

Is It Worth Investing in PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE :PD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for PagerDuty Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.14, which is $2.35 above the current price. PD currently public float of 65.38M and currently shorts hold a 12.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PD was 1.91M shares.

PD’s Market Performance

PD stocks went up by 9.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.17% and a quarterly performance of -7.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.70% for PagerDuty Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.60% for PD stocks with a simple moving average of 13.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PD stocks, with Monness Crespi & Hardt repeating the rating for PD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PD in the upcoming period, according to Monness Crespi & Hardt is $35 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PD reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $43. The rating they have provided for PD stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 16th, 2019.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to PD, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

PD Trading at -1.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares sank -20.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PD rose by +9.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.47. In addition, PagerDuty Inc. saw 18.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PD starting from Solomon Dan Alexandru, who sale 21,951 shares at the price of $27.05 back on Sep 23. After this action, Solomon Dan Alexandru now owns 3,462,142 shares of PagerDuty Inc., valued at $593,788 using the latest closing price.

Giamalis Stacey, the Senior VP, Legal and GC of PagerDuty Inc., sale 774 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Giamalis Stacey is holding 80,245 shares at $19,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -33.40 for the present operating margin
  • +85.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for PagerDuty Inc. stands at -30.26. The total capital return value is set at -26.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.43. Equity return is now at value -16.40, with -10.20 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.44.

