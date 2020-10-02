A Lesson to Learn: United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI)

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) went up by 3.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.70. The company’s stock price has collected 5.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/18/20 that United Bankshares, Inc. Appoints Dr. Patrice A. Harris to its Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ :UBSI) Right Now?

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UBSI is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for United Bankshares Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.50, which is $8.55 above the current price. UBSI currently public float of 126.97M and currently shorts hold a 2.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UBSI was 494.22K shares.

UBSI’s Market Performance

UBSI stocks went up by 5.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.01% and a quarterly performance of -15.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.94% for United Bankshares Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.09% for UBSI stocks with a simple moving average of -22.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UBSI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for UBSI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UBSI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $28 based on the research report published on July 09th of the current year 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to UBSI, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on April 06th of the current year.

UBSI Trading at -14.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares sank -14.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBSI rose by +5.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.45. In addition, United Bankshares Inc. saw -42.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBSI starting from REXROAD JERRY L, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $32.20 back on Jun 08. After this action, REXROAD JERRY L now owns 224,392 shares of United Bankshares Inc., valued at $322,000 using the latest closing price.

REXROAD JERRY L, the Executive Vice President of United Bankshares Inc., sale 24,447 shares at $32.10 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that REXROAD JERRY L is holding 234,392 shares at $784,722 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for United Bankshares Inc. stands at +28.61. The total capital return value is set at 6.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.21. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI), the company’s capital structure generated 67.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.33. Total debt to assets is 11.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.