A Lesson to Learn: CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)

by Daisy Galbraith

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) went up by 18.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.68. The company’s stock price has collected 140.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/29/20 that CTI BioPharma to Submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for the Accelerated Approval of Pacritinib for the Treatment of Myelofibrosis Patients with Severe Thrombocytopenia

Is It Worth Investing in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ :CTIC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTIC is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for CTI BioPharma Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.67. CTIC currently public float of 73.53M and currently shorts hold a 0.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTIC was 2.77M shares.

CTIC’s Market Performance

CTIC stocks went up by 140.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 129.17% and a quarterly performance of 109.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 216.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.10% for CTI BioPharma Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 144.85% for CTIC stocks with a simple moving average of 148.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTIC stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for CTIC by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for CTIC in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $3 based on the research report published on June 24th of the current year 2020.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTIC reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for CTIC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 05th, 2019.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to CTIC, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on March 26th of the previous year.

CTIC Trading at 132.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.71% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.97%, as shares surge +172.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTIC rose by +174.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +103.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.29. In addition, CTI BioPharma Corp. saw 56.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CTIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -1193.33 for the present operating margin

The net margin for CTI BioPharma Corp. stands at -1196.41. The total capital return value is set at -80.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -80.77. Equity return is now at value -126.30, with -66.00 for asset returns.

Based on CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC), the company’s capital structure generated 60.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.50. Total debt to assets is 30.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.

Quick Links