Search
Home Business
Business

Why Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Is in Such Horrid Condition

by Ethane Eddington

Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) went up by 16.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s stock price has collected 80.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/20 that Westwater Resources Announces Agreement to Sell Its North American Uranium Business

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ :WWR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WWR is at 1.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Westwater Resources Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $150.00. WWR currently public float of 7.56M and currently shorts hold a 3.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WWR was 3.04M shares.

WWR’s Market Performance

WWR stocks went up by 80.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.41% and a quarterly performance of 6.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 28.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.18% for Westwater Resources Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 62.42% for WWR stocks with a simple moving average of 53.08% for the last 200 days.

WWR Trading at 45.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.30%, as shares surge +36.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWR rose by +87.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.84. In addition, Westwater Resources Inc. saw 18.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WWR

The total capital return value is set at -49.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.32. Equity return is now at value -62.00, with -38.80 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR), the company’s capital structure generated 2.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.81. Total debt to assets is 1.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.94.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Previous articleA Lesson to Learn: Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)
Next articleAdvanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

Why Owens Corning (OC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Denise Gardner - 0
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) went up by 1.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.55. The company’s stock price...
Companies

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ethane Eddington - 0
XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) went down by -1.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $100.18. The company’s stock...
Business

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) went up by 1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $153.41. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

Why Owens Corning (OC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Denise Gardner - 0
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) went up by 1.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.55. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ethane Eddington - 0
XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) went down by -1.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $100.18. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) went up by 1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $153.41. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Why Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Is in Such attractive Condition

Nicola Day - 0
Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) went up by 14.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.99. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) went up by 1.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.12. The...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Why Owens Corning (OC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Denise Gardner - 0
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) went up by 1.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.55. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) went up by 1.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.12. The...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About Textron Inc. (TXT)

Nicola Day - 0
Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) went down by -1.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.53. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels LB After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB) went up by 4.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.93. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) went up by 1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $153.41. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) went up by 0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.35. The...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade EQH Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) went down by -0.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.30. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Anaplan Inc. (PLAN)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) went up by 1.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.31. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) went down by -1.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.46. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ethane Eddington - 0
XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) went down by -1.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $100.18. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Buy or Sell Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) went up by 0.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.49. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade News Corporation (NWSA)

Melissa Arnold - 0
News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) went up by 0.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.90. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.50. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Concho Resources Inc. (CXO)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) went down by -0.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.34. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links