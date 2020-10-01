Search
Why Owens Corning (OC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

by Denise Gardner

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) went up by 1.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.55. The company’s stock price has collected 4.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/17/20 that Owens Corning Declares Third-Quarter 2020 Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Owens Corning (NYSE :OC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OC is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Owens Corning declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $72.94, which is $3.25 above the current price. OC currently public float of 105.90M and currently shorts hold a 1.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OC was 904.63K shares.

OC’s Market Performance

OC stocks went up by 4.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.73% and a quarterly performance of 28.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.47% for Owens Corning. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.76% for OC stocks with a simple moving average of 22.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OC

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OC reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for OC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 28th, 2020.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to OC, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on May 04th of the current year.

OC Trading at 4.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -1.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OC rose by +4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.93. In addition, Owens Corning saw 5.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OC starting from Schmidt Kelly, who sale 4,967 shares at the price of $69.00 back on Aug 25. After this action, Schmidt Kelly now owns 19,807 shares of Owens Corning, valued at $342,723 using the latest closing price.

MORRIS W HOWARD, the Director of Owens Corning, sale 2,660 shares at $67.35 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that MORRIS W HOWARD is holding 37,672 shares at $179,138 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +11.77 for the present operating margin
  • +22.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens Corning stands at +5.66. The total capital return value is set at 10.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.26. Equity return is now at value -14.70, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Owens Corning (OC), the company’s capital structure generated 69.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.84. Total debt to assets is 31.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.91.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 293.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

