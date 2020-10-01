Why Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Is in Such attractive Condition

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) went down by -0.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $153.39. The company’s stock price has collected -0.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/21/20 that Marriott International CFO to Speak at Bernstein European Strategic Decisions Conference September 24; Remarks to be Webcast

Is It Worth Investing in Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ :MAR) Right Now?

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 66.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MAR is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Marriott International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 16 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $103.21, which is $9.07 above the current price. MAR currently public float of 270.38M and currently shorts hold a 3.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAR was 3.12M shares.

MAR’s Market Performance

MAR stocks went down by -0.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.04% and a quarterly performance of 6.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.00% for Marriott International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.33% for MAR stocks with a simple moving average of -11.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MAR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MAR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $125 based on the research report published on August 14th of the current year 2020.

Gordon Haskett, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAR reach a price target of $89. The rating they have provided for MAR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 26th, 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to MAR, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on June 22nd of the current year.

MAR Trading at -3.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -10.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAR fell by -0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.38. In addition, Marriott International Inc. saw -38.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAR starting from Grissen David, who sale 37,941 shares at the price of $110.36 back on Jun 05. After this action, Grissen David now owns 64,093 shares of Marriott International Inc., valued at $4,187,014 using the latest closing price.

Marriott David S, the 13D Group Owning more than 10% of Marriott International Inc., sale 22,000 shares at $94.34 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Marriott David S is holding 682,800 shares at $2,075,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.71 for the present operating margin

+14.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marriott International Inc. stands at +6.07. The total capital return value is set at 16.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.42. Equity return is now at value 128.40, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Marriott International Inc. (MAR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,700.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.44. Total debt to assets is 47.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,542.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.70.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -55.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.