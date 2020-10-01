Why AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Is in Such Horrid Condition

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) went up by 0.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $106.45. The company’s stock price has collected 2.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/18/20 that Drug-Distributor Stocks Rise as Opioid Settlement Nears

Is It Worth Investing in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE :ABC) Right Now?

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABC is at 0.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for AmerisourceBergen Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $112.07, which is $13.89 above the current price. ABC currently public float of 146.95M and currently shorts hold a 2.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABC was 900.78K shares.

ABC’s Market Performance

ABC stocks went up by 2.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.11% and a quarterly performance of -2.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.61% for AmerisourceBergen Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.11% for ABC stocks with a simple moving average of 4.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ABC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ABC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $112 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABC reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for ABC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to ABC, setting the target price at $106 in the report published on April 01st of the current year.

ABC Trading at -2.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares surge +2.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABC rose by +2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.98. In addition, AmerisourceBergen Corporation saw 14.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABC starting from Clark Gina, who sale 3,097 shares at the price of $94.20 back on Sep 25. After this action, Clark Gina now owns 14,813 shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, valued at $291,737 using the latest closing price.

Chou John G., the Executive Vice President of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, sale 5,602 shares at $94.88 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Chou John G. is holding 51,795 shares at $531,518 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.04 for the present operating margin

+2.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for AmerisourceBergen Corporation stands at +0.48. The total capital return value is set at 24.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.66. Equity return is now at value 47.30, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC), the company’s capital structure generated 156.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.95. Total debt to assets is 11.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 151.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 560.83M with total debt to EBITDA at 1.91. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.15 and the total asset turnover is 4.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.