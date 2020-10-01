Search
Home Business
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD), Here is What We Found

by Denise Gardner

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) went up by 2.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.22. The company’s stock price has collected 10.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/16/20 that Delta Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel To Reopen Today

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE :BYD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BYD is at 2.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Boyd Gaming Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.00, which is $0.31 above the current price. BYD currently public float of 80.48M and currently shorts hold a 8.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BYD was 1.84M shares.

BYD’s Market Performance

BYD stocks went up by 10.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.60% and a quarterly performance of 51.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.20% for Boyd Gaming Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.79% for BYD stocks with a simple moving average of 31.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYD

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BYD reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for BYD stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on April 01st, 2020.

BYD Trading at 16.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.59%, as shares surge +10.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYD rose by +10.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.36. In addition, Boyd Gaming Corporation saw 2.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYD starting from BOYD WILLIAM R, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $28.32 back on Sep 14. After this action, BOYD WILLIAM R now owns 2,079,632 shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation, valued at $2,831,920 using the latest closing price.

BOYD WILLIAM R, the Vice President of Boyd Gaming Corporation, sale 13,748 shares at $28.49 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that BOYD WILLIAM R is holding 27,792 shares at $391,736 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +14.31 for the present operating margin
  • +39.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boyd Gaming Corporation stands at +4.74. The total capital return value is set at 8.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.88. Equity return is now at value -16.60, with -2.80 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD), the company’s capital structure generated 370.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.77. Total debt to assets is 70.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 361.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -3.37M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.80. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 55.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Previous articleCan Air Lease Corporation (AL) Remain Competitive?
Next articleDaily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC)?

Related Articles

Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) went down by -0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.58. The company’s stock...
Business

Here’s How Your Trade HASI Aggressively Right Now

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) went up by 0.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.78....
Trending

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for H&R Block Inc. (HRB)

Nicola Day - 0
H&R Block Inc. (NYSE:HRB) went up by 0.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.44. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) went down by -0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.58. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Here’s How Your Trade HASI Aggressively Right Now

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) went up by 0.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.78....
View Post
Trending

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for H&R Block Inc. (HRB)

Nicola Day - 0
H&R Block Inc. (NYSE:HRB) went up by 0.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.44. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) went down by -0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.94. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

KBR Inc. (KBR) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR) went down by -1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.92. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) went down by -0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.94. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels EQC After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) went up by 0.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.97. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for frontdoor inc.?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) went down by -0.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.58. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

EQT Corporation (EQT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ethane Eddington - 0
EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) went up by 0.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.97. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) went up by 0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.00. The company’s...
Read more

Business

Business

Here’s How Your Trade HASI Aggressively Right Now

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) went up by 0.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.78....
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) went down by -2.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $128.50. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) went up by 2.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.22. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) went down by -1.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.07. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Why Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Nicola Day - 0
Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) went down by -0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.43. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) went down by -0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.58. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

KBR Inc. (KBR) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR) went down by -1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.92. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) went up by 1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.47. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) went up by 1.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.81. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) went up by 2.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.86. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links